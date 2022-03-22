Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Achieves $1.27 Million

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $74,067.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00078491 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000178 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

