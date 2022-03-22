Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 105.7% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period.

PTNQ stock opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

