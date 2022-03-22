Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE:PKG opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.06. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $157.75.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,647,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

