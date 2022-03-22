PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.14. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.
Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. 79,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
