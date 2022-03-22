PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading 6.7% Higher

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 24,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,372,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,778,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,383,000 after purchasing an additional 295,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,335,000 after acquiring an additional 210,020 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

