Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

