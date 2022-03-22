Pallapay (PALLA) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and $419,562.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.14 or 0.07025715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.23 or 0.99873094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00042937 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,579,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars.

