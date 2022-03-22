Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $608.97

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $608.97 and last traded at $605.53, with a volume of 36514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $577.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,376 shares of company stock worth $30,444,888. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

