Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 21.10 ($0.28) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.70 ($0.31). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.09. The company has a market capitalization of £406.88 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

