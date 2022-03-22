Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.31

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.31 and traded as low as $23.50. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 8,851 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $968.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

