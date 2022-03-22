Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,049.73

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,049.73 ($13.82) and traded as low as GBX 301 ($3.96). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 312.50 ($4.11), with a volume of 329,832 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 309.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,049.73. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a current ratio of 22.94.

In other Pantheon International news, insider Dame Sue Owen acquired 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £27,249 ($35,872.83).

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

