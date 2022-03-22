PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.10

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.10 and traded as low as $39.55. PAR Technology shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 196,745 shares.

PAR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

