Park Lawn (PLC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Park Lawn (TSE: PLC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/7/2022 – Park Lawn was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$44.00.
- 3/4/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.50 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.50 to C$45.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Park Lawn stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,073. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.44. Park Lawn Co. has a one year low of C$29.38 and a one year high of C$42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.7808509 EPS for the current year.
