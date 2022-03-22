Park Lawn (PLC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Park Lawn (TSE: PLC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/7/2022 – Park Lawn was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$44.00.

3/4/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.50 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.50 to C$45.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Park Lawn stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,073. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.44. Park Lawn Co. has a one year low of C$29.38 and a one year high of C$42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Park Lawn Co alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.7808509 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.