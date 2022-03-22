Parkgene Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,854.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on exchanges.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Parkgene Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

