Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 107,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,027,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.
PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.
In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,794,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 332,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 320,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,582 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,929 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
