Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $253.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.10 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

