Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 65,614 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

