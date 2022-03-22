Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,139 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

FB opened at $211.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $575.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

