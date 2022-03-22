PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PDSB opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.