Pendle Hits One Day Trading Volume of $640,772.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Pendle has a market cap of $15.65 million and $640,772.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.33 or 0.07036337 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,572.63 or 1.00007426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042645 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

