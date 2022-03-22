Pendragon (LON:PDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.80

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.80 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 2084556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

PDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Pendragon alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.68. The stock has a market cap of £384.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.