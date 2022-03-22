Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Penumbra worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEN opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.39. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.19 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,404.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,344 shares of company stock worth $4,953,199 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

