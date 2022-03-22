Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $60.41 million and approximately $284,269.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00023122 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 165,922,875 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars.

