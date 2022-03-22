People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 183,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,159,525 shares.The stock last traded at $21.71 and had previously closed at $21.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.97.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 89,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in People’s United Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 91,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.