Perella Weinberg Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,661 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,940% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

PWP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. 6,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,139. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.60. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

