PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of PETQ opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $671.38 million, a P/E ratio of -42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after buying an additional 136,726 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PetIQ by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

