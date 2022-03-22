Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.51), with a volume of 517487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.42).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDL. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petra Diamonds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.26. The company has a market capitalization of £223.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

