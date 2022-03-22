P&F Industries (PFIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. P&F Industries has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

