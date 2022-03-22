PFG Advisors Has $41.71 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,023 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $230.14 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

