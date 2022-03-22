Phantasma Energy Tops One Day Volume of $6,198.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $6,198.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.97 or 0.07034210 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,701.97 or 1.00059026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042260 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

