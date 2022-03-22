Phantasma Price Tops $1.13 (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002676 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $117.75 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,172.17 or 0.99979542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066110 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022269 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001977 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016091 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.31 or 0.00259151 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.