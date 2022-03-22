Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Up 23% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002662 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $119.07 million and $1.56 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,804.86 or 0.99803247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00066431 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022475 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.68 or 0.00260397 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

