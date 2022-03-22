Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $116.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

PM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

PM stock opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

