Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

