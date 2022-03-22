Phunware (PHUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Phunware to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 12.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phunware by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 116,646 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

