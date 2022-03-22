PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.34

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 1797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUNI. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 130,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,719,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

