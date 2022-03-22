PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.08

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.08 and last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 110998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.62.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.