Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 237.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,094 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.25% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $101.75 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

