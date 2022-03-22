Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.68 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.
NASDAQ PDD opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.88 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $152.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.
Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
