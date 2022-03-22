Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.68 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.88 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $152.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 897.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

