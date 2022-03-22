Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Benchmark

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Benchmark from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 112.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of -499.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after acquiring an additional 102,757 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,049,000 after purchasing an additional 993,521 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.