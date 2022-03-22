Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.03

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 135514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$339.54 million and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow acquired 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,964,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,094,080. Insiders have acquired a total of 527,000 shares of company stock worth $384,243 over the last 90 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

