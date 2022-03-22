Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1,204.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00298930 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011100 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005325 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001268 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.52 or 0.00751994 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,414,595 coins and its circulating supply is 435,154,159 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

