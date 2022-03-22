Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.87 or 0.00314692 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005145 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00037326 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.74 or 0.00760633 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,424,041 coins and its circulating supply is 435,163,605 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

