Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,251 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.16 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $230.14 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.69. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

