Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $71.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

PNW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.29. 3,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.