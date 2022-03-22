Pirate Chain Price Tops $2.03 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004767 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 46% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $387.29 million and $2.64 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.00416218 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00097776 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00106880 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007628 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,012,101 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.