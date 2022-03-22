PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PJT Partners pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PJT Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments 44.76% 15.11% 13.14% PJT Partners 10.70% 27.12% 17.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and PJT Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 8.44 $38.66 million $0.70 18.73 PJT Partners $991.95 million 1.55 $189.96 million $4.06 15.81

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. PJT Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of PJT Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments and PJT Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 1 0 2.00 PJT Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.04%. PJT Partners has a consensus price target of $85.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.83%. Given PJT Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than Vinci Partners Investments.

Risk & Volatility

Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PJT Partners has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PJT Partners beats Vinci Partners Investments on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments. The company was founded on November 5, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

