PlayDapp Price Tops $0.82 (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $298.55 million and approximately $22.40 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

