Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Sells £19,850.74 in Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Katrina Hart sold 11,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £19,850.74 ($26,133.15).

Shares of PCFT opened at GBX 167 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.29. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.40 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £549.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

