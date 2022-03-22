Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Sells £19,850.74 in Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Katrina Hart sold 11,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £19,850.74 ($26,133.15).
Shares of PCFT opened at GBX 167 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.29. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.40 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £549.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.