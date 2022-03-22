Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $737.79

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 737.79 ($9.71) and traded as low as GBX 575 ($7.57). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 598 ($7.87), with a volume of 117,040 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £599.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 608.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 737.79.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Win Robbins purchased 10,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £63,700 ($83,859.93). Also, insider Gavin Rochussen purchased 20,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($184,307.53). Insiders bought a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $69,120,000 over the last ninety days.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.